MCC Highlanders stampede Ponies to improve to 11-3

After its long holiday layoff, the McLennan men's basketball team gathered its second victory in two days with a 71-55 win over the Panola Ponies Saturday afternoon at The Highlands.
It was a low-scoring first half as both teams as were plagued by turnovers and offensive fouls early on. The Highlanders (11-3) led 14-11 with 6:53 to go before the half. McLennan pulled away with an 11-0 run, including nine points from Jared Clawson, and held the 35-21 advantage at halftime.
Panola came out fired up to start the second half, opening on a 7-0 run to trim the lead to seven, 35-28. The Ponies continued to rally, trimming the lead to four with 13:18 remaining in the game, 39-35. McLennan stepped up the game, outscoring Panola 11-4 over the next four minutes to push the lead back to double digits, 50-39.
Cedric Kelley led the Highlanders, recording the double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. CJ Hall added 14 points. Jared Clawson and AJ Barnes scored 13 and 12, respectively.
MCC will host Angelina Monday at 4 p.m.