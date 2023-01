The McLennan men’s basketball team picked up its third straight post-holiday break win by defeating Angelina, 73-59, on Monday at The Highlands.

Overall, it’s the sixth straight win for MCC (12-3).

The Highlanders led by just two points with six minutes to go, but finished with a flourish, including a 7-0 run to end the game.

A.J. Barnes led MCC with 16 points, while Cedric Kelley had 13 points and C.J. Hall scored 12.

MCC will travel to Eunice, La., to face LSU-Eunice on Wednesday.