Blake Hansen came through with the walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning onday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark to give the No. 3 McLennan Highlanders a 10-9 victory over the Tyler Apaches.

McLennan scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another two in the second and third. The Highlanders made it an 8-0 lead with four runs in the fourth, loading the bases on a single and a pair of hit-by-pitches. Hansen singled to score Jake D’Altrui and Elijah Rodriguez. Aiden Kuni then scored on a sacrifice fly by Britton Moore.

Tyler put up a six-spot in the sixth and both squads added a run each in the seventh to keep it a two-run game. Tyler tied the game with two runs in the top of the eighth.

MCC’s game-winner came in the bottom of the 10th when Karson Krowka was hit by the pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by D’Altrui. Rodriguez was given the intentional walk, and Hansen doubled to score Krowka and end the game.

Jackson Mayo earned the win for the Highlanders on the mound. Hansen ended the night going 3-for-6 with two doubles and five RBIs.