MCC Highlassies can't climb out of big hole in loss to Tyler

LUFKIN — The McLennan women’s basketball team couldn’t dig its way out of a first-half hole and fell to Tyler, 76-54, on Friday at the Angelina Classic.

Tyler ran out to a 28-11 first-quarter lead and made MCC try to play catch-up the rest of the way. The Highlassies (3-4) did outscore the Lady Apaches, 24-23, in the third quarter and 14-10 in the fourth, but that first-half deficit was too much to overcome.