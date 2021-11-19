 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC Highlassies can't climb out of big hole in loss to Tyler
0 comments

MCC Highlassies can't climb out of big hole in loss to Tyler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LUFKIN — The McLennan women’s basketball team couldn’t dig its way out of a first-half hole and fell to Tyler, 76-54, on Friday at the Angelina Classic.

Tyler ran out to a 28-11 first-quarter lead and made MCC try to play catch-up the rest of the way. The Highlassies (3-4) did outscore the Lady Apaches, 24-23, in the third quarter and 14-10 in the fourth, but that first-half deficit was too much to overcome.

Miannah Little’s 13 points paced MCC, while Valisa Millhouse and Kinley Brown added nine points each.

MCC will face host Angelina at 3 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

Bulldogs hand MCC first loss, 71-59

Navarro College forward Sabry Philip scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs past McLennan Community College, 71-59, on Wednesday night at The H…

Mcc

MCC men's hoops downs Navarro College

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat Navarro College, 50-42, on Wednesday night in Corsicana.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert