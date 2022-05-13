MCC Highlassies closed national golf tourney with best round

SANFORD, Fla. — The MCC women’s golf squad concluded its run at nationals with its best round of the tournament.

MCC shot 317 in Thursday’s fourth and final round at Mayfair Country Club, 11 strokes better than its best score of the previous three rounds. The Highlassies moved up to eighth in the final team standings after starting the day in ninth.

Lucile Tanvet shot 76 to lead MCC in the final round, her first sub-80 score of the event. Raeleigh Davidson closed with a 78 and registered the top finish overall with a tie for 11th.

Seminole (Fla.) State won its third straight national title and fourth overall.