The McLennan Community College women's golf team has received an at-large selection for the 2023 NJCAA Division I National Championship May 9-12 at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kan.

The Highlassies finished in fourth place at the Southwest District Championship, narrowly missing out on one of the two automatic-qualifying positions.

MCC received the at-large bid based on its final ranking and district performance. The national tournament field will feature 15 teams, 10 automatic qualifiers and five at-large selections.