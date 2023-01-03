MCC Highlassies romp past Midland, 67-41

Chelsea Wooten scored 17 points and Miannah Little hit 13 as the McLennan Community College women's basketball team rolled to a 67-41 win over Midland College on Tuesday night.

Wooten drained five of MCC's 10 3-pointers while Saneea Bevley scored 11 points for the Highlassies.

MCC opened with an 8-0 run before building a 31-19 halftime lead. The Highlassies scored the first 10 points of the third quarter as they continued their dominance.

The Highlassies will travel to Carthage Saturday to face Panola at 2 p.m.