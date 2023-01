It was all McLennan in women’s basketball Saturday, as the Highlassies trounced Ranger, 70-39.

MCC (18-2 overall, 6-1 conference) built a 10-point lead by halftime before catching fire in the second half to leave Ranger behind.

Bineta Diatta led the Highlassies with 16 points. Miannah Little and Saneea Bevley scored 15 points each.

MCC will have a mid-week bye next week before returning to action at Southwestern Christian in Terrell.