MCC Highlassies' win streak comes to end at Collin

PLANO — Behind 27 points from Waiata Jennings, the ninth-ranked Collin County women snapped a 15-game winning streak by No. 8 McLennan, 82-71, on Saturday afternoon.

Collin (17-0, 4-0) remains atop the conference standings along with Grayson (15-3, 4-0), while MCC (15-2, 3-1) falls to second place after its first loss since the season opener.

Miannah Little matched Jennings with 27 points, and the Highlassies certainly made the Lady Cougars work. But Collins stretched to a 10-point lead going into the final quarter with a late run in the third. MCC trimmed the gap to as close as six in the fourth, but couldn’t pull any closer.

Saneea Bevley added 10 points for the Highlassies, who will have a quick turnarJound as they host Temple on Monday.