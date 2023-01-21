 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC Highlassies' win streak comes to end at Collin

  • 0

PLANO — Behind 27 points from Waiata Jennings, the ninth-ranked Collin County women snapped a 15-game winning streak by No. 8 McLennan, 82-71, on Saturday afternoon.

Collin (17-0, 4-0) remains atop the conference standings along with Grayson (15-3, 4-0), while MCC (15-2, 3-1) falls to second place after its first loss since the season opener.

Miannah Little matched Jennings with 27 points, and the Highlassies certainly made the Lady Cougars work. But Collins stretched to a 10-point lead going into the final quarter with a late run in the third. MCC trimmed the gap to as close as six in the fourth, but couldn’t pull any closer.

Saneea Bevley added 10 points for the Highlassies, who will have a quick turnarJound as they host Temple on Monday.

4-time WNBA champ Maya Moore retires: Maya Moore knew it was time to officially end her basketball career — four years after stepping away.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC women crush Cisco

MCC women crush Cisco

The McLennan Highlassies extended their winning streak to 15 with a 93-46 victory over the Cisco Wranglers. The 8th-ranked McLennan squad was …

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert