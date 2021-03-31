 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC, Hill split doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
0 comments

MCC, Hill split doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McLennan Community College baseball team split a doubleheader against Hill College on Wednesday at Bosque Rive Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opener, 5-0, then fell in a pitchers’ duel, 2-1, in the nightcap.

MCC (18-13) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead for good in the first game. Highlanders Mason Greer and Garrett Martin had back-to-back hits to fuel the big inning. Greer singled to right to score Jack Williams, then Martin followed with a three-run homer that brought home Greer and Benjamin Rosengard.

MCC starting pitcher Logan Henderson held Hill to two hits in five innings to earn the win. Relief pitcher Gray Harrison pitched the final two innings to preserve the shutout.

Hill pitcher Kyle Mosley held the Highlanders to one unearned run through six innings in the second game. Reliever Austin Stubber allowed just one hit in the final three innings for the save.

The Highlanders and Rebels continue their conference series with a doubleheader beginning at noon on Friday in Hillsboro.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC baseball thumps Wharton, 18-5

The McLennan baseball team erupted for 18 runs as it cruised past Wharton County Junior College, 18-5, on Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Mcc

MCC golfers place third in Victoria

VICTORIA — Closing with their best round of the Claude Jacobs Invitational, the McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place in the team s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert