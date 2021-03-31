MCC, Hill split doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

The McLennan Community College baseball team split a doubleheader against Hill College on Wednesday at Bosque Rive Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opener, 5-0, then fell in a pitchers’ duel, 2-1, in the nightcap.

MCC (18-13) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead for good in the first game. Highlanders Mason Greer and Garrett Martin had back-to-back hits to fuel the big inning. Greer singled to right to score Jack Williams, then Martin followed with a three-run homer that brought home Greer and Benjamin Rosengard.

MCC starting pitcher Logan Henderson held Hill to two hits in five innings to earn the win. Relief pitcher Gray Harrison pitched the final two innings to preserve the shutout.

Hill pitcher Kyle Mosley held the Highlanders to one unearned run through six innings in the second game. Reliever Austin Stubber allowed just one hit in the final three innings for the save.

The Highlanders and Rebels continue their conference series with a doubleheader beginning at noon on Friday in Hillsboro.