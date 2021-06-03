MCC holds off San Jac to remain unbeaten in World Series

The Highlanders amassed 13 hits including three by Jackson and two apiece by Greer, Alex Lopez, Garrett Martin and Dominic Tamez. The Gators produced 17 hits as Mason Auer collected four hits and Austin Roccaforte picked up three. Both teams committed four errors.

"It was definitely a sloppy game," Jackson said. "It was who could score more runs, and we were determined to get it done."

The Highlanders were on the cusp of winning by the eight-run rule in the seventh inning after opening up a 12-5 lead.

But San Jacinto sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the eighth to cut MCC’s lead to 12-10. Auer started the rally with his two-run homer.

Miguel Santos walked and scored on a wild pitch to give MCC a much needed insurance run in the top of the ninth.

The Highlanders then handed the ball to Wideman, who brought on his high heat to retire the side in the ninth to record his second save of the World Series and eighth of the season.

Tied at 1-1, the Highlanders exploded for five third-inning runs and never relinquished the lead.

MCC quickly loaded the bases against San Jacinto starting pitcher Chris Stuart as Santos reached on an error, Jackson singled and Martin walked.