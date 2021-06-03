MCC holds off San Jac to remain unbeaten in World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Longtime rival San Jacinto College was no match for McLennan Community College until the clock struck midnight back home in Texas.
With Mason Greer blasting a three-run homer and Blake Jackson contributing a two-run homer, the No. 4 Highlanders were on the verge of run-ruling the No. 3 Gators as they opened up a seven-run lead.
But after San Jacinto erupted for five eighth-inning runs, the Highlanders were suddenly sweating it out.
MCC closer Landry Wideman stopped any further damage as he retired three straight batters in the ninth as the Highlanders hung on for a 13-10 win late Wednesday night at Sam Suplizio Field.
Following their 21st straight win, the Highlanders ended the day as the only unbeaten team at the NJCAA World Series with a 3-0 record. MCC (45-16) will face No. 1 Crowder at 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a berth in the championship game on the line. Crowder has won three straight games since opening the World Series with a loss to Indian Hills.
San Jacinto (51-14) will face Central Arizona in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Highlanders have beaten San Jacinto three out of four times this season.
"It feels really good to be 3-0," Greer said. "I feel like we’re in the driver’s seat right now. Up and down the lineup we’ve been feeling good. When we’re playing our best baseball we can beat anybody."
The Highlanders amassed 13 hits including three by Jackson and two apiece by Greer, Alex Lopez, Garrett Martin and Dominic Tamez. The Gators produced 17 hits as Mason Auer collected four hits and Austin Roccaforte picked up three. Both teams committed four errors.
"It was definitely a sloppy game," Jackson said. "It was who could score more runs, and we were determined to get it done."
The Highlanders were on the cusp of winning by the eight-run rule in the seventh inning after opening up a 12-5 lead.
But San Jacinto sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the eighth to cut MCC’s lead to 12-10. Auer started the rally with his two-run homer.
Miguel Santos walked and scored on a wild pitch to give MCC a much needed insurance run in the top of the ninth.
The Highlanders then handed the ball to Wideman, who brought on his high heat to retire the side in the ninth to record his second save of the World Series and eighth of the season.
Tied at 1-1, the Highlanders exploded for five third-inning runs and never relinquished the lead.
MCC quickly loaded the bases against San Jacinto starting pitcher Chris Stuart as Santos reached on an error, Jackson singled and Martin walked.
Tamez drilled a two-run double to right field off Stuart before Greer greeted reliever Jonathan Jones with a three-run homer over the right-field fence to lift MCC to a 6-1 lead.
The Gators answered with a three-run third inning against MCC starter Will Carsten (10-1) as Mason Lytle and Chase Atkison hit run-scoring singles.
But MCC’s booming bats answered again with a five-run fourth inning to open up an 11-4 lead.
Izzy Lopez doubled to open the inning before Jackson blasted a towering two-run homer down the right-field line. Martin followed with a double before scoring on an error. Alex Lopez singled and two more runs scored.
"Our team was just trying to find some energy and looking for a spark to get us going," Jackson said. "Our bats had been hot in previous games and we just came ready to play. We were confident. We came into this game knowing we can beat this team."