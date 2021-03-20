MCC hoops split with Ranger

RANGER — Traveling can have its ups and downs. For the McLennan Community College Highlassies, an away game at Ranger was an up, coming away with a 62-59 win. The men’s team had a downer, falling to Ranger, 84-67.

The Highlassies had four women scoring in double figures, with Mele Kailahi leading the way with 16 points. Miannah Little had 15 points, Mersadez Nephew scored 14 and Jaidyn Fontenette made 10 in the game.

MCC began the game with a 9-0 run, but the Lady Rangers were able to take the lead with a 14-0 run of their own. The score at the end of the first half saw the home team up, 36-25.

The third quarter was a low scoring event before back-to-back 3's by Ahlura Lofton and Nephew for the ‘Lassies. MCC still trailed as the fourth quarter opened up, led by Kailahi with five consecutive points. The Highlassies took the lead, 58-56, with 1:58 to go when Nephew made a 3-pointer. The ‘Lassies then held on for the win.

The Highlanders never led in their loss. Ranger opened the game with a 4-0 run, taking a double-digit lead, 31-21, toward the end of the first half. A basket by MCC’s Rayquan Brown and a free throw by Diego Gonzalez narrowed the deficit to 41-33 going into the locker room.