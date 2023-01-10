 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC hoops teams set for conference openers

MCC's Miannah Little and the No. 8 Highlassies will open conference play at home Wednesday against Hill College.

The McLennan men’s and women’s basketball teams will open up conference play on Wednesday against Hill College at The Highlands.

The eighth-ranked Highlassies will take a 12-1 record into league play and are riding a 12-game winning streak. Hill is 9-4 and has won its last two games. The Lady Rebels are averaging just over 68 points per game.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gill’s MCC men went 13-3 through the nonconference portion of the season. They’ve won seven in a row since a 58-53 loss at Kilgore on Dec. 19. The Highlanders will take on a Hill team that is 9-7 overall and lost, 78-73, to Strength N’ Motion last time out.

Tipoff times are 5 p.m for the women and 7 p.m. for the men.

INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022.
