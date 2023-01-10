MCC hoops teams set for conference openers

The McLennan men’s and women’s basketball teams will open up conference play on Wednesday against Hill College at The Highlands.

The eighth-ranked Highlassies will take a 12-1 record into league play and are riding a 12-game winning streak. Hill is 9-4 and has won its last two games. The Lady Rebels are averaging just over 68 points per game.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gill’s MCC men went 13-3 through the nonconference portion of the season. They’ve won seven in a row since a 58-53 loss at Kilgore on Dec. 19. The Highlanders will take on a Hill team that is 9-7 overall and lost, 78-73, to Strength N’ Motion last time out.

Tipoff times are 5 p.m for the women and 7 p.m. for the men.