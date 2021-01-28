MCC hoops teams set for Friday twinbill

The McLennan Community College basketball teams will be back on their home court Friday, as the women host LSU-Eunice while the MCC men face Tribulation Prep.

The Highlanders (5-0) are coming off a 107-47 mauling of Good Vision Academy on Wednesday. Kevin Gill’s team has exhibited ample scoring prowess in the early part of the season, averaging 102.6 points per game and hitting the century mark in four of five games.

The Highlassies (1-2) will be looking to get back on track after dropping two straight road games to Tyler and Blinn. LSU Eunice, which is indeed a junior college, comes to Waco with a 2-1 record following a 97-76 win over Coastal Bend College on Thursday.

Game times are 5:30 for the women, 7:30 for the men.