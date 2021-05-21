MCC inches closer to Junction with 12-3 win over Cisco

McLennan Community College has envisioned finishing its season in Grand Junction since the frigid days of January.
Now four months later, it doesn’t hurt that the Highlanders are playing their best baseball at precisely the right time of the season.
The Highlanders erupted for 12 hits to give ace Logan Henderson plenty of support en route to a 12-3 run-rule over Cisco College in the Region V Super Regional opener Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlanders are now just one win away from making the NJCAA World Series for the first time since 2017.
“We’re all super excited,” said MCC leftfielder Garrett Martin, who ended the game with a walk-off two-run single in the eighth inning. “I am especially since I’m in my third year here. We were close my freshman year, and last year the COVID thing happened. This year we’ve got a really good shot. Everyone is starting to get hot at the right time, it feels like.”
The Highlanders (41-16) can clinch their seventh World Series berth in program history with a win over Cisco (44-16) at noon Saturday. If the Wranglers win, a winner-take-all game will be played Sunday at noon at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC extended its winning streak to 17 games, including a three-game sweep in the Region V North tournament. The Highlanders started the Super Regional the same way they kicked off last weekend’s tournament with a strong performance by Henderson.
Henderson allowed six hits and struck out 11 batters in 5.1 innings in last weekend’s 10-2 run-rule tournament-opening win over Clarendon College. The Texas A&M commit was sharp again against Cisco as he allowed five hits and three runs with 11 more strikeouts in seven-plus innings.
“Having Logan on the mound gives everyone a lot of confidence,” said MCC coach Mitch Thompson. “We just have to get in there and make our plays and battle at the plate. That’s about what we could hope for to score 11 runs and Logan going out there and being really good.”
After Henderson (8-2) struck out the side in the first inning, Martin blasted a two-out homer over the left-field fence off 6-foot-7 Cisco starter Samuel Mendez (6-2).
“I got a fastball,” said Martin, who has hit a team-high 17 homers. “He’s a big guy. He’s definitely one of the taller guys we’ve seen and has a good arm. You just have to get ready to hit.”
The Wranglers responded with a pair of second-inning runs as Roberto Gonzalez walked, Reed Chumley reached on an infield single, and August Ramirez brought them both in with a double to the left-field alley.
That 2-1 lead lasted until the fourth when the Highlanders pushed across three runs to take the lead for good.
Blake Jackson reached on an error and Martin walked before Mason Greer drilled a run-scoring single. Alex Lopez followed with another run-scoring single before Greer scored the third run on Hank Bard’s double play grounder.
“When we put up three runs it gave me a lot of room for comfort,” Henderson said. “I knew I just had to go out there and do my thing. All along I had confidence in my hitters that they’re going to do their job. It’s easy when you have a lineup like that.”
MCC picked up three more runs in the sixth as pinch hitter Ben Rosengard delivered a run-scoring double high off the center-field fence.
Henderson gave up a single to Colton Moore to open the eighth and Alec Carr doubled off reliever Jack Hattup to cut MCC’s lead to 7-3.
With Hattup’s walk to Reed Spenrath and Gray Harrison’s walk to Gonzalez, the Wranglers loaded the bases with one out. But Matt Crump hit into a double play to end the inning.
Consecutive doubles by Dominic Tamez and Lopez gave the Highlanders an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Bryce Bennett relieved Mendez and hit Rosengard with a pitch before Jaylen Williams hit a run-scoring single.
With two outs, Blake Jackson drilled a run-scoring single before Martin ended the game with a two-run single to the left-field fence.
The Highlanders expect to bring the same kind of energy to the field Saturday with a trip to the World Series on the line.
“We set the standard at the beginning of the year that we want to go to Grand Junction and win the whole thing,” Henderson said. “The energy level was super high today, and now we know that we need one more win to get there.”