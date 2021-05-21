MCC inches closer to Junction with 12-3 win over Cisco

“When we put up three runs it gave me a lot of room for comfort,” Henderson said. “I knew I just had to go out there and do my thing. All along I had confidence in my hitters that they’re going to do their job. It’s easy when you have a lineup like that.”

MCC picked up three more runs in the sixth as pinch hitter Ben Rosengard delivered a run-scoring double high off the center-field fence.

Henderson gave up a single to Colton Moore to open the eighth and Alec Carr doubled off reliever Jack Hattup to cut MCC’s lead to 7-3.

With Hattup’s walk to Reed Spenrath and Gray Harrison’s walk to Gonzalez, the Wranglers loaded the bases with one out. But Matt Crump hit into a double play to end the inning.

Consecutive doubles by Dominic Tamez and Lopez gave the Highlanders an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Bryce Bennett relieved Mendez and hit Rosengard with a pitch before Jaylen Williams hit a run-scoring single.

With two outs, Blake Jackson drilled a run-scoring single before Martin ended the game with a two-run single to the left-field fence.

The Highlanders expect to bring the same kind of energy to the field Saturday with a trip to the World Series on the line.