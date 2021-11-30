 Skip to main content
MCC lands pair of conference Player of Week honors
McLennan Community College's Brielle Dorsey and Diego Gonzalez have been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Players of the Week for Nov. 21-27.

Dorsey, a 6-1 forward from Killeen, recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Highlassies to an 84-54 win over Cedar Valley. Gonzalez, a 6-2 guard from Puerto Rico who played his high school ball at Midway, scored 19 points and snagged four rebounds to lead the Highlanders to an 88-53 win over Cedar Valley.

The Highlanders return to action Wednesday, hosting North Lake at 7 p.m. The Highlassies hit the court again Saturday, traveling to Carthage for a 2 p.m. contest against Panola.

