MCC men cruise again; Highlassies stumble

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team looks all set for the start of conference play next week.

MCC cruised to an easy 100-74 win over visiting Tribulation Prep on Friday night. Former Midway guard Diego Gonzalez led the unbeaten Highlanders (6-0) with 17 points.

Kirk Smith Jr. logged a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for MCC, while Amani Harris and Rayquan Brown added 11 points apiece.

Meanwhile, in the women’s game earlier in the night, LSU-Eunice used a late third-quarter run to hold off MCC, 70-59.

Mele Kailahi scored 15 points for MCC and Miannah Little added 13. The Highlassies dip to 1-3 with the loss.

Tanisha Hester topped LSU-Eunice with 14 points.

McLennan opens up conference play next Wednesday at Southwestern Christian in Terrell. The women will tip at 3 p.m., followed by the men’s game.