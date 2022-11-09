MCC men dial up defense in upset of No. 3 Kilgore

Coming off a big-time win over the third-ranked team in the country, McLennan’s Kevin Gill couldn’t have been more pleased with his team’s effort.

“Our guys were locked in and paid attention to detail, especially on the defensive end,” Gill said on Wednesday.

Gill’s unranked Highlanders indeed got after it in a 67-51 over No. 3 Kilgore late Tuesday night, in a game that was slightly delayed by condensation on the court. MCC (3-1) built a 10-point lead by halftime that Kilgore whittled to six in the second half, before a Highlander surge put the Rangers in the rear-view mirror for good.

Nick Shogbonyo scored 16 points to lead MCC, while Jared Clawson had 12. The Highlanders will be back on the court Friday and Saturday in Hillsboro at the Joe White Classic, hosted by Hill College. They’ll face Richland College on Friday and Strength N’Motion on Saturday.