 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC men fend off Hill's rally bid; Highlassies stopped
0 Comments

MCC men fend off Hill's rally bid; Highlassies stopped

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO — McLennan’s defense held firm down the stretch, as the Highlander men’s basketball team staved off Hill, 59-52, for another conference win.

MCC (20-3, 7-1) saw a 10-point lead whittled to six with 52 seconds left. But Hill was forced to foul and C.J. Hall hit a free throw to help ice the road victory for the Highlanders.

Hall had 15 points to top the Highlanders.

In the women’s game, Hill controlled the tempo and the lead throughout in a 74-58 win over MCC. Brielle Dorsey and Mersadez Nephew scored 12 points apiece for the Highlassies (11-10, 5-4) in the loss.

Both MCC squads return to the court Monday against Weatherford.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert