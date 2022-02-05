MCC men fend off Hill's rally bid; Highlassies stopped

HILLSBORO — McLennan’s defense held firm down the stretch, as the Highlander men’s basketball team staved off Hill, 59-52, for another conference win.

MCC (20-3, 7-1) saw a 10-point lead whittled to six with 52 seconds left. But Hill was forced to foul and C.J. Hall hit a free throw to help ice the road victory for the Highlanders.

Hall had 15 points to top the Highlanders.

In the women’s game, Hill controlled the tempo and the lead throughout in a 74-58 win over MCC. Brielle Dorsey and Mersadez Nephew scored 12 points apiece for the Highlassies (11-10, 5-4) in the loss.

Both MCC squads return to the court Monday against Weatherford.