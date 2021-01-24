 Skip to main content
MCC men improve to 3-0 with road win
SAN ANTONIO — It’s not just the home cooking. Apparently the McLennan men’s basketball team knows how to heat it up on the road, too.

MCC hit triple digits on the scoreboard for the third straight game, taking a 100-65 win over Our Lady of the Lake JV Saints on Sunday.

MCC (3-0) turned in a solid first half in running out to a 45-34 advantage at the break. But the Highlanders really caught fire in the second half with a 55-point final 20 minutes.

Ja’Kyrie Robinson drained four 3-pointers on his way to a team-best 16 points. Four other MCC players scored in double figures: Nehemiah Nuckolls (14), Rayquan Brown (13), Asare Otchere (12) and Diego Gonzalez (10).

MCC will play its third game in the past four nights when it hosts Texas Christian College at 7 p.m. Monday at The Highlands.

