MCC men improve to 4-0 in March with overtime win

WEATHERFORD — The McLennan men’s basketball team is marching into March mode.

MCC improved to 4-0 this month with a clutch 71-69 overtime win over Weatherford on Wednesday night. The Highlanders remain in good shape to claim a high seed in the season-ending conference tournament, as they improved to 14-2 overall and 8-2 in conference play.

Weatherford (7-9, 2-7) played the Highlanders tough, and took a two-point lead early in overtime. But Chris Pryor’s 3-pointer from the corner ignited a 7-0 run for MCC that showed the Highlanders to the escape hatch.

Kevin Gill’s team has excelled at spreading the wealth offensively, and this night was no different. Maurice Harvey’s 14 points led MCC, while Rayquan Brown had 13 and Dillon Gooding and Pryor scored 10 each.

In the women’s game, MCC couldn’t keep pace with Weatherford’s parade to the foul line, as the Lady Coyotes won, 86-75.

MCC had a big edge from the outside, knocking down 11 3-pointers to Weatherford’s four. But the foul chart swayed to Weatherford big-time (18 fouls by MCC to nine by WC), and the Lady Coyotes cashed in by hitting 20 of 23 free throws.

MCC (5-9, 4-6) wasted nice scoring nights from Raija Todd (26 points) and Jaidyn Fontenette (19).

MCC has the weekend off before traveling to Temple on Monday.