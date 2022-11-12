MCC men outmuscle, outmove Strength N'Motion, 97-60

HILLSBORO — McLennan’s opponent may have been Strength N’Motion, but the Highlanders proved to be stronger and friskier.

MCC coasted to a 97-60 win over that college basketball academy from San Antonio on Saturday to close out the Joe White Classic at Hill College.

Khallif Allim hit for 18 points to lead MCC (5-1), which opened the game on a 12-2 spurt and never was seriously threatened. Dayvaughn Froe tossed in 14 points and Jahmar Brown had 10.

It’s off to Brenham next for MCC, as the Highlanders will face Blinn on Tuesday.