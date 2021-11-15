 Skip to main content
MCC men run, gun past Texas Wesleyan, 101-57
MCC men run, gun past Texas Wesleyan, 101-57

The McLennan men’s basketball team coasted to its ninth straight win to open the season, as the Highlanders eased past Texas Wesleyan’s JV, 101-57, on Monday night at The Highlands.

MCC (9-0) shot 57 percent from the floor on its way to the comfortable win. CJ Hall shot 3-of-5 from 3-point range on his way to a team-leading 16 points for the Highlanders. But as they’ve done all year, they demonstrated nice balance, with Forte Prater adding 15 points, Chris Pryor hitting for 11 and Dillon Gooding scoring 10.

Meanwhile, MCC limited visiting Wesleyan to just 32 percent shooting.

Next up, MCC will play Navarro for the second straight Wednesday. Last week the Highlanders topped the Bulldogs, 50-42, in Corsicana, whereas this time they’ll meet in Waco.

MCC men's hoops downs Navarro College

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat Navarro College, 50-42, on Wednesday night in Corsicana.

