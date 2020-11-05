MCC men’s golf fourth at Platinum Pipe

The McLennan Highlanders men’s golf team posted a 36-hole score of 311-294-605 and sits in fourth place after the first day of the Platinum Pipe Invitational hosted by Odessa College.

Odessa is in first place at 577, followed by Texas Wesleyan in second at 588 and Western Texas in third at 589.

Holden Hamilton led the way for the Highlanders with 77-69-146 and is tied for sixth place.

Other McLennan scores included medalist James Perry, tied for ninth, 75-72-147; medalist Gage Garth, tied for ninth 74-73-147; Hayes Hamilton, 12th, 79-70-149; medalist Cade Allison, 20th, 81-75-156; Kevin Yang, tied for 21st, 82-75-157; Landry Schmoker, tied for 21st, 76-81-157; and Tyler Everts, 24th, 79-80-159.