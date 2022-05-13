MCC men’s golf inches up national leaderboard

ODESSA — The McLennan men’s golf team carded its best round yet at nationals on Thursday, inching up the team leaderboard in the process.

Through three rounds of the NJCAA Division I Championships at Odessa Country Club, the Highlanders are tied for 11th in the team standings. They came into the day in 13th place.

MCC shot 1-under 287 in the third round, led by Peter Clark’s 2-under 70. Overall, the Highlanders have been paced by Liam Gobin and James Perry, who both shot 72 Thursday and have three-round totals of 220.

The tournament concludes Friday.