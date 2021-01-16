 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC men’s golf team ranked No. 9
0 comments

MCC men’s golf team ranked No. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bushnell Golf Pre-Spring Poll for NJCAA Division I teams was released Saturday, with McLennan Community College’s men’s team ranked No. 9.

The top five teams in the rankings are Hutchinson (Kansas) at No. 1, followed by Odessa, Indian Hills (Iowa), Eastern Florida and Midland. Odessa, Midland and the Highlanders compete in NJCAA Region V. Another Region V team, Western Texas, was ranked one spot ahead of MCC at No. 8.

The Highlanders open their spring season at the Claude Jacobs Invitational in Victoria on Feb. 14-15.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert