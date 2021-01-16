MCC men’s golf team ranked No. 9

The Bushnell Golf Pre-Spring Poll for NJCAA Division I teams was released Saturday, with McLennan Community College’s men’s team ranked No. 9.
The top five teams in the rankings are Hutchinson (Kansas) at No. 1, followed by Odessa, Indian Hills (Iowa), Eastern Florida and Midland. Odessa, Midland and the Highlanders compete in NJCAA Region V. Another Region V team, Western Texas, was ranked one spot ahead of MCC at No. 8.
The Highlanders open their spring season at the Claude Jacobs Invitational in Victoria on Feb. 14-15.