MCC men upend No. 10 Collin; Highlassies hold on for win

Now that’s the way to bounce back.

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team pulverized 10th-ranked Collin County, 80-64, on Wednesday night at The Highlands, bouncing back from Monday’s one-point road loss to Temple.

It was MCC’s first home game since Dec. 31, as the Highlanders (14-3 overall, 1-1 conference) had to deal with a COVID-related pause.

The visiting Cougars (16-2, 2-2) held a 22-19 lead in the first half, but MCC used a 10-0 run to wrest control. CJ Hall had a big night, hitting four 3-points and scoring 22 to lead the Highlanders, while former Midway product Diego Gonzalez contributed 13.

For Collin, you had to respect Thai Elder’s game, as he led the Cougars with 17.

In the women’s contest, MCC held off a furious charge from Collin to pocket a 55-52 conference win.

The Highlassies (7-7, 1-1) led by 10 with 5:13 to go, but Collin (11-6, 3-2) fought back to within two points on a three-point play from Skye Dugan with 28 seconds remaining. Valisa Millhouse hit a free throw with 19 seconds left to push the gap to three points, and MCC’s defense held in the final seconds to preserve the win.