MCC men's basketball preview: Gill, Highlanders no stranger to roster turnover

Thousands of high school athletes in dozens of sports dream of continuing to play at the next level. In reality, most do not. Only about eight percent, actually, of high school athletes move on to collegiate athletics.

As a junior college basketball coach, Kevin Gill, who has led the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team since 2002, sees this dynamic up close and personal. He also sees the effect it has.

“Guys get here and it is kind of a culture shock,” Gill said. “They all come from pretty good teams in high school, and they were all the best players on those teams. In college, though, everyone is faster, bigger and stronger. You find out quickly who really wants it.”

Entering the 2022-2023, Gill has a roster full of talented — but young — players, all of whom are looking to take the next step. Only one starter, CJ Hall, returns from the 2021-2022 squad that finished 25-5 and won the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

The season gets underway Wednesday night, as MCC hosts Blinn College, who is receiving votes in the NJCAA preseason men’s basketball rankings. The Highlanders are not ranked nationally, but were picked first in the preseason conference coaches’ poll.

Last year, MCC was picked fifth. Perhaps opposing coaches learned their lesson?

“Maybe they said we aren’t going to make that mistake again,” Gill said, laughing. “We know we have a target on our back now. We are going to embrace it and try to defend the title.”

To stay on top of the NTJCAA, the Highlanders will need to find someone to replace the leadership and productivity of Chris Pryor. Because of COVID, he played three years at MCC, and was a second-team All-American last year, averaging 12.3 points per game. Hall was the second-leading scorer at 9.5 points per game, but otherwise Gill expects to start four freshman against Blinn.

“We are looking for the guy that is going to step up and take the reins and lead us in the right direction,” Gill said. “We have some guys with some tools, but Chris led by his work ethic and his example. We are still looking for that kind of leadership.”

Gill said the last time he had a team this young was probably the 2017-2018 season. Three freshman started that year, but they grew up fast. The Highlanders won their third consecutive conference championship and finished 27-5.

This year, in addition to Blinn, MCC also has two November tussles with Kilgore, who checks in at No. 4 in the preseason national rankings.

“We will find out about ourselves early on,” Gill said. “We have a really good schedule that is going to test us. We are young, so I have to be patient with these guys. They are going to play against some really good teams, but we are looking at the big picture — conference play.”

More often than not, though, for a program with a history of success and a history of winning like MCC, it will be more about their own team, and less about the opponent. With that in mind, Gill goes back to looking for the players ready to move to the next level.

“You have to go harder, and push yourself harder,” he said. “Once they learn how to work every day as hard as you can, you start reaping the benefits."