MCC men's golf clinches 18th straight trip to nationals

WILLOW PARK, Texas — The McLennan Community College men’s golf team finished third at the NJCAA District 2 Championship, qualifying for the program’s 18th straight NJCAA National Championships.

The Highlanders shot 300-306-296 for a 902 team total, finishing only behind Midland and Odessa, who are also bound for nationals. Western Texas was fourth and was the final qualifier from Region V.

MCC’s Kevin Yang and Ulrik Joergensen tied for 15th place overall. Yang shot 74-78-74-226 while Joergensen came in at 75-75-76-226.

The NJCAA national tournament will be May 10-13 at The Rawls Course in Lubbock.