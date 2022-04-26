 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC men's golf clinches 19th straight trip to nationals

  • 0
MCC golf

The McLennan men's golf team is headed to nationals for a 19th straight season.

 MCC athletics

BROWNWOOD — They know the way, so why not book that trip again?

The McLennan men’s golf team clinched its 19th consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I national tournament with a fourth-place finish at the District 2 Championship at Hideout Golf Club.

MCC carded rounds of 281 and 283 for a 563 total, which tied Weatherford for fourth. But the Highlanders held the tiebreaker, leaving Weatherford and Western Texas to battle in a playoff for the fifth and final qualifying spot. Also joining the Highlanders at nationals will be champion Midland, second-place New Mexico and third-place Odessa.

MCC was paced by James Perry (72-69-141) and Shoichiro Kato (70-71-141), who finished in a tie for 12th overall.

The Highlanders will now start planning for nationals, which are scheduled for May 10-13 at Odessa Country Club.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert