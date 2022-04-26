MCC men's golf clinches 19th straight trip to nationals

BROWNWOOD — They know the way, so why not book that trip again?

The McLennan men’s golf team clinched its 19th consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I national tournament with a fourth-place finish at the District 2 Championship at Hideout Golf Club.

MCC carded rounds of 281 and 283 for a 563 total, which tied Weatherford for fourth. But the Highlanders held the tiebreaker, leaving Weatherford and Western Texas to battle in a playoff for the fifth and final qualifying spot. Also joining the Highlanders at nationals will be champion Midland, second-place New Mexico and third-place Odessa.

MCC was paced by James Perry (72-69-141) and Shoichiro Kato (70-71-141), who finished in a tie for 12th overall.

The Highlanders will now start planning for nationals, which are scheduled for May 10-13 at Odessa Country Club.