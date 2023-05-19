McLennan golfers finish eighth at nationals
NEWTON, Kan. — The McLennan men’s golf team wrapped up its season on Friday, finishing in a tie for eighth at the NJCAA National Tournament. The Highlanders had to grit their teeth and fight through some illness and tough weather conditions to earn that top-eight placement.
MCC shot 283-293-302-297 — 1,175 at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
Liam Gobin led the Highlanders with 71-70-73-71 – 285 and finished in 10th place to earn second-team All-American honors.
Other MCC scores were: Joel Cann, 33rd, 70-73-76-73 – 292; Shoichiro Kato, tied for 47th, 70-74-76-76 – 296; Carter Patterson, tied for 72nd, 72-77-77-77 – 303; and Peter Clark, tied for 102nd, 75-76-84-78 – 33.