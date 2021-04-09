MCC men's golf finishes second at JuCo Triangular

WILLOW PARK, Texas — The McLennan men’s golf team finished second at the Texas JuCo Triangular, which wrapped up Friday at the Squaw Creek Golf Club.
MCC shot 292 and 293 in the two-round event for a 585 total score. Midland shot rounds of 288 and 291 as a team and finished in first with a 579 score. Western Texas was third at 301-304—605.
Hayes Hamilton carded rounds of 69 and 75 for a 144 total, tying for second overall, to lead MCC. Three other Highlander golfers tallied top 10 finishes: Kevin Yang (75-72—147) in seventh, Holden Hamilton in a tie for eighth (77-71—148), Ulrik Joergensen, tied for eighth (73-75—148), and Tyler Everts (73-75—148), tied for eighth.
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
