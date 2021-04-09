 Skip to main content
MCC men's golf finishes second at JuCo Triangular
WILLOW PARK, Texas — The McLennan men’s golf team finished second at the Texas JuCo Triangular, which wrapped up Friday at the Squaw Creek Golf Club.

MCC shot 292 and 293 in the two-round event for a 585 total score. Midland shot rounds of 288 and 291 as a team and finished in first with a 579 score. Western Texas was third at 301-304—605.

Hayes Hamilton carded rounds of 69 and 75 for a 144 total, tying for second overall, to lead MCC. Three other Highlander golfers tallied top 10 finishes: Kevin Yang (75-72—147) in seventh, Holden Hamilton in a tie for eighth (77-71—148), Ulrik Joergensen, tied for eighth (73-75—148), and Tyler Everts (73-75—148), tied for eighth.

