NEWTON, Kan. – McLennan Community College shot 283 to stand in fourth place at five strokes behind Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College on the opening day of the NJCAA Division I National Championship at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

Indian Hills shot 278 on Tuesday, followed by Eastern Florida State in second with 281 and Western Texas in third with 282.

Shoichiro Kato and Joel Cann shot 70 to lead the Highlanders, and are tied for 14th in the individual standings. Other MCC scores include Liam Gobin, tied for 22nd at 71; Carter Patterson, tied for 33rd at 72; and Peter Clark, tied for 73rd at 75.