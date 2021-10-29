 Skip to main content
MCC men's golf knots up Midland in dual match
WILLOW PARK, Texas — The McLennan men’s golf team tied Midland, 3-3, in a dual match on Friday at Squaw Creek Golf Course.

MCC picked up wins from the teams of Landry Schmoker and Zach Allen, Kevin Yang and Peter Clark, and Ulrik Joegensen and Schochiro Kato. However, the Highlanders’ other three twosomes fell in their matches against the Chaparrals.

MCC will close out its fall season Nov. 4-5 at the NJCAA National Championship Preview in Odessa.

