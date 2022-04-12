 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC men's golf places third at Southwest Championships

  • 0

WILLOW PARK, Texas — Vince Clark’s McLennan men’s golf team finished third at the NJCAA Southwest Championships, which wrapped up Tuesday.

Shoichiro Kato led the Highlanders in fourth place overall, shooting rounds of 73, 70 and 70 for a three-round total of 213. Kevin Yang also earned a top 10 finish in 10th, at 72-72-73-217.

MCC shot 864 for the three-round tourney as a team, behind only Midland (851) and New Mexico (859).

Scores from the Southwest Championship will be combined with scores from the upcoming District II Championship, April 25-26, in Brownwood, to determine qualifying teams for the NJCAA National Championships.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert