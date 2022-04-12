MCC men's golf places third at Southwest Championships

WILLOW PARK, Texas — Vince Clark’s McLennan men’s golf team finished third at the NJCAA Southwest Championships, which wrapped up Tuesday.

Shoichiro Kato led the Highlanders in fourth place overall, shooting rounds of 73, 70 and 70 for a three-round total of 213. Kevin Yang also earned a top 10 finish in 10th, at 72-72-73-217.

MCC shot 864 for the three-round tourney as a team, behind only Midland (851) and New Mexico (859).

Scores from the Southwest Championship will be combined with scores from the upcoming District II Championship, April 25-26, in Brownwood, to determine qualifying teams for the NJCAA National Championships.