COLLEGE STATION — The McLennan Community College men's golf team finished sixth on Tuesday at Texas A&M.

The Highlanders shot 589 over two days to finish 26 shots behind first-place Odessa and 21 shots behind second-place New Mexico.

Nik Blalock shot 140 to lead the Highlanders and finish tied for ninth place. Other MCC scores included Peter Clark and Liam Gobin at 144; Carter Patterson at 147, Joel Cann at 148, and Shoichiro Kato at 152.