MCC men's golf takes 4th at National Preview

LUBBOCK – The McLennan Community College men’s golf team claimed fourth place after the final round of the NJCAA Division I National Preview on Tuesday at The Rawls Course.

The Highlanders posted a 54-hole score of 297-296-302—895, 67 strokes behind team champion Hutchinson (Kans.) Community College.

Freshman Holden Hamilton shot 3-under-par 69 in the final round to finish at 1-over for the tournament in 10th place.

Other MCC scores included Hayes Hamilton at 4-over (T15), Landry Schmoker at 10-over (T29), James Perry at 17-over (T38), Kevin Yang at 17-over (T38), and Tyler Everts at 25-over (T44).