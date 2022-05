ODESSA — There’s some ground to make up for the McLennan men’s golf team, which sits in 13th place after two rounds of the NJCAA Championships at Odessa Country Club.

MCC shot 306 in Wednesday’s second round after shooting 295 on Day 1. The Highlanders are 16 strokes back of the leader, Hutchinson (Kan.) College, which shot 288-297-585.

The Highlanders have been paced by James Perry (73-75-148) and Liam Gobin (76-72-148), who are tied for 22nd.

The tournament continues through Friday.