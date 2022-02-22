MCC men's golf third at Rockwind

The McLennan Community College men's golf team finished third at the Rockwind Invitational at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Odessa finished in first place with a two-day total of 555, followed by New Mexico second with 566 and MCC third with 573.

James Perry shot 70 in the first round and 67 in the second round to record a two-day total of 137 to lead the Highlanders and finish in third place.

The MCC women's team placed 16th at the Islander Classic at the Brackenridge Park Golf Course in San Antonio.

Wofford finished first with a three-day total of 884 while MCC shot 962. Lucile Tanvet led the Highlassies by placing 45th.