MCC men's golfers claim title at Blinn-hosted tourney

BRENHAM — The McLennan men’s golf team claimed the title at the Buccaneer Invitational on Monday at the par-72 Brenham Country Club.

Meanwhile, MCC freshman Liam Gobin carded rounds of 70 and 68 for a 6-under 138 to claim the individual title.

MCC’s winning two-round score of 579 was eight strokes better than second-place Houston Victoria and 19 strokes ahead of third-place Tyler.

The Highlanders produced three other top 10 finishers in Peter Clark (tied for fifth at 72-74-146), Donovan Dastchmalchian (tied for seventh at 73-74-147) and James Perry (tied for seventh at 74-73-147).

