HOBBS, N.M. — The McLennan men's golf team sits in fourth place after one round of the Thunderbird Invitational.

Host New Mexico is in first place with 273, followed by Western Texas and Ranger tied for second with 285. MCC shot 286 and is seven strokes behind the leader.

Shoichiro Kato shot 69 to lead the Highlanders and is tied for fifth.

Other McLennan scores: Peter Clark, tied for 12th, 71; Joel Cann, tied for 15th, 72; Liam Gobin, tied for 29th, 74; Nik Blalock, tied for 37th, 75; and Carter Patterson, tied for 49th, 76.

The tournament will conclude Saturday.