MCC men's golfers place third in Victoria

VICTORIA — Closing with their best round of the Claude Jacobs Invitational, the McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place in the team standings.

MCC shot 301-303-292 for an 896 total, finishing third behind Houston-Victoria (876) and Midland (882).

Holden Hamilton carded rounds of 72, 74 and 69 for a 215 total, leading the Highlanders with a second-place finish overall. MCC’s next-best finisher was Ulrik Joergensen in 11th place (75-77-73 – 225).

MCC’s next action will come at the NJCAA Southwest Championships April 11-12 at the Rawls Course in Lubbock.