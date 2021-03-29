 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC men's golfers place third in Victoria
0 comments

MCC men's golfers place third in Victoria

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VICTORIA — Closing with their best round of the Claude Jacobs Invitational, the McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place in the team standings.

MCC shot 301-303-292 for an 896 total, finishing third behind Houston-Victoria (876) and Midland (882).

Holden Hamilton carded rounds of 72, 74 and 69 for a 215 total, leading the Highlanders with a second-place finish overall. MCC’s next-best finisher was Ulrik Joergensen in 11th place (75-77-73 – 225).

MCC’s next action will come at the NJCAA Southwest Championships April 11-12 at the Rawls Course in Lubbock.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This unique sport combines basketball, wrestling, and rugby

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC hoops split with Ranger
Mcc

MCC hoops split with Ranger

RANGER — Traveling can have its ups and downs. For the McLennan Community College Highlassies, an away game at Ranger was an up, coming away w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert