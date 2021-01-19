MCC men's hoops preview: Highlanders used delay to foster chemistry, unity

MCC has been a regular at the regional tournament under Gill, though like so much of everything else that setup will look a little different this season. Instead of sending its top four teams to the Region V tourney, the North Texas Junior Athletic Conference will instead play a full conference tournament with all of its eight teams. The teams that finish higher in the standings will draw the benefit of a home game, and eventually the winner of the conference tournament will play the winner of the Western Conference’s similar event at a neutral site for a berth at nationals.

“That way we won’t be putting 16 teams — eight men’s and eight women’s — together at one site,” Gill said. “We want to try to follow protocol as much as possible. Our athletic director and administration has done a terrific job of keeping our kiddos safe. We’re trying to do the best that we can do with this situation that we’re dealt with.”

They’re the Highlanders, not the Globetrotters, but Gill’s 2021 roster definitely features an international flavor. In addition to four Texans and six players representing four other states and Washington D.C., MCC will rely on two players from England, a pair of Canadians, and Gonzalez, who was born in Puerto Rico before moving to the United States.