MCC men's hoops preview: Highlanders used delay to foster chemistry, unity

Kevin Gill is not one to run a stall.
During the down time leading up to the delayed start to his team’s season, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball coach ensured his guys weren’t just standing around. Waiting is hard enough. Gill wanted his guys to use that time wisely.
He’s pretty sure they did, and at long last he’ll start to find out on Wednesday, when the Highlanders open up their season with a home game against Texas Christian College.
“I really like this group,” said Gill, who is entering his 19th season coaching the Highlanders. “We have three returners and a couple of transfers and then the freshmen. It’s a real fun group. They work hard and they’re trying to do what we ask them to do, and that’s all I can ask. But I like them, I really like this group.”
MCC muddled through an up-and-down 19-12 season in 2020 that ended with a 66-62 loss to New Mexico Junior College in the first round of the Region V Tournament. Though the top three scorers from that team departed, Gill has been leaving practice each day bursting with enthusiasm. A team that listens, that wants to work, will always warm a coach’s heart.
“I think just playing hard, playing together and playing the right way,” said Gill, when asked about what he believes MCC’s identity will be this season. “The chemistry — the guys really like each other. Every day we go to practice, they’re getting better and they want to be coached. They ask questions. Team chemistry and coach-ability, trying to do what we ask them to do.”
Chris Pryor, a 5-11 sophomore from DeSoto, will man the wheel at the point guard spot for the Highlanders. Pryor averaged 9.6 points, 4 assists and 1.3 steals per game last year while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from 3-point territory. What Gill likes most about him is the way he has taken charge through MCC’s preseason practices and directed traffic.
“He was more of a quiet leader for us last year, but this year he’s more vocal. He’s taken ownership in leading the team, doing a really good job,” Gill said.
Rayquan Brown is another returning sophomore who should see major minutes. The 6-5 forward from Jonesboro, Georgia, put up 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds a night in just under 25 minutes per game last year, and his role is expanding. Throw sophomore forward Asare Otchere in that same boat, as the 6-8 product from Toronto played sparingly last season but should benefit from a year of experience.
Among the newcomers, Diego Gonzalez is expected to bring an infusion of energy to the lineup. The former Midway product, a 6-2 guard, made a detour to Dohn Prep Academy in Ohio before enrolling at MCC, and he is a gifted player in transition, able to contort his body around defenders to score.
“He’s come in and done a good job of being vocal and trying to be a leader, learning and really being coachable and playing hard,” Gill said.
MCC has been a regular at the regional tournament under Gill, though like so much of everything else that setup will look a little different this season. Instead of sending its top four teams to the Region V tourney, the North Texas Junior Athletic Conference will instead play a full conference tournament with all of its eight teams. The teams that finish higher in the standings will draw the benefit of a home game, and eventually the winner of the conference tournament will play the winner of the Western Conference’s similar event at a neutral site for a berth at nationals.
“That way we won’t be putting 16 teams — eight men’s and eight women’s — together at one site,” Gill said. “We want to try to follow protocol as much as possible. Our athletic director and administration has done a terrific job of keeping our kiddos safe. We’re trying to do the best that we can do with this situation that we’re dealt with.”
They’re the Highlanders, not the Globetrotters, but Gill’s 2021 roster definitely features an international flavor. In addition to four Texans and six players representing four other states and Washington D.C., MCC will rely on two players from England, a pair of Canadians, and Gonzalez, who was born in Puerto Rico before moving to the United States.
“During this time, that’s one thing that we try to stress, no matter where you’re from, we’re all the same. Unity,” Gill said. “Matter of fact, (Monday) we’d normally go down and participate in the candlelight vigil at Martin Luther King (Park). We’re not going to be able to do it this year but we were still able to get in the locker room and watch a few little videos on Martin Luther King.