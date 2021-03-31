MCC men's hoops runs past Weatherford, 85-59

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team cruised into the semifinals of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament with an 85-59 victory over Weatherford College on Wednesday night at The Highlands gym.

Rayquan Brown scored 19 points to lead four Highlanders in double digits. Dillon Gooding pitched in 18, Chris Pryor had 15 and Diego Gonzalez added 10. Gooding filled up the basket from 3-point range by hitting four from beyond the arc, while Brown, Gonzalez and Pryor combined to make five more.

MCC (18-4) started hot and established a 41-23 advantage by halftime.

With the with, the Highlanders will face either Ranger College or Southwestern Christian College on Saturday in the semifinal round at a site and time to be determined.

