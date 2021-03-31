 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC men's hoops runs past Weatherford, 85-59
0 comments

MCC men's hoops runs past Weatherford, 85-59

{{featured_button_text}}

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team cruised into the semifinals of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament with an 85-59 victory over Weatherford College on Wednesday night at The Highlands gym.

Rayquan Brown scored 19 points to lead four Highlanders in double digits. Dillon Gooding pitched in 18, Chris Pryor had 15 and Diego Gonzalez added 10. Gooding filled up the basket from 3-point range by hitting four from beyond the arc, while Brown, Gonzalez and Pryor combined to make five more.

MCC (18-4) started hot and established a 41-23 advantage by halftime.

With the with, the Highlanders will face either Ranger College or Southwestern Christian College on Saturday in the semifinal round at a site and time to be determined.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC baseball thumps Wharton, 18-5

The McLennan baseball team erupted for 18 runs as it cruised past Wharton County Junior College, 18-5, on Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Mcc

MCC golfers place third in Victoria

VICTORIA — Closing with their best round of the Claude Jacobs Invitational, the McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place in the team s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert