MCC never lets down its guard: Motivated Highlanders led by bountiful backcourt

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team, fresh off a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship, heads to Lubbock Thursday for the NJCAA Region V Tournament.
The Highlanders' dominant 12-2 run through the league was impressive, but the Highlanders have their sights set squarely on an even larger goal — advancing to the national tournament.
If they are going to make it to Hutchinson, Kansas, site of the national tourney, in two weeks, MCC head coach Kevin Gill knows he will need the leadership, play-making and defensive tenacity his guards, in particular, have provided all year.
“Our guards have really stepped up,” he said. “They have really spearheaded our defense with ball pressure and they have run our offense efficiently, while shooting good percentages.”
When it comes to point guard Chris Pryor, “shooting good percentages” is a dramatic understatement. The third-year (due to COVID) sophomore is shooting 48% from behind the arc for the season. In conference play, he made an eye-popping 60% of his 3-point shots, and averaged a team-best 14.1 points.
According to Gill, though, that might not even be the most impressive part of Pryor’s game.
“What sticks out even more is his assist-to-turnover ratio,” said Gill, noting Pryor’s 50 assists and 9 turnovers in conference play, which is an impressive 5-to-1 ratio.
Pryor’s decision to take the one-time COVID exemption and come back for a third year made a big difference in team chemistry, Gill added.
“He’s done a great job of leading us this year,” Gill said. “He was able to let the other guys new to the program know what we are all about.”
For his part, Pryor is most proud of his team’s defensive intensity.
“Defense has created easy offense for us,” he said. “We’ve held teams that usually score 100 to below 60. We know offense will bring the crowds, but defense wins championships.”
The Highlanders reside among the national NJCAA leaders in several defensive categories. They are sixth in the nation, for instance, at point per game allowed (61.1), and eighth in the nation in defensive rebounding (17.6/game). Setting the defensive tone is another guard — sophomore Dillon Gooding.
“He has a chance to be the defensive player of the year in our conference,” Gill said. “He normally guards the other team’s best guard. He takes charges and does all the extra things. He is really locked in.”
From Pryor’s perspective, the Highlander’s strong guard play has not been about just him, Gooding or any one particular guy. It has been a collective effort. His leadership and productivity has been strongly complemented by CJ Hall, Gooding and Diego Gonzalez. Those four players — all guards — lead the team in season scoring.
“I feel like everybody can shoot the ball,” said Gooding, a transfer from Arkansas Tech. “Plus, our bigs do a good job of running the floor and getting in the paint, so it opens up everything for us.”
Strong guard play has undoubtedly been one of the primary reasons the Highlanders sit at an impressive 25-4 season mark, but Gill said there might be another driving force.
“We were picked fifth in preseason polls in our conference,” he said. “We have never been picked anywhere near there. It was a motivating factor.”
Now, Pryor, Gooding, Hall and Gonzalez — along with all of their Highlander teammates and coaches — take that motivation to Lubbock, and potentially, Hutchinson. First up is New Mexico Military Institute, who they battle at 1 p.m. Thursday at Frenship High School's Tiger Pit.