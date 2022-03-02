MCC never lets down its guard: Motivated Highlanders led by bountiful backcourt

Pryor’s decision to take the one-time COVID exemption and come back for a third year made a big difference in team chemistry, Gill added.

“He’s done a great job of leading us this year,” Gill said. “He was able to let the other guys new to the program know what we are all about.”

For his part, Pryor is most proud of his team’s defensive intensity.

“Defense has created easy offense for us,” he said. “We’ve held teams that usually score 100 to below 60. We know offense will bring the crowds, but defense wins championships.”

The Highlanders reside among the national NJCAA leaders in several defensive categories. They are sixth in the nation, for instance, at point per game allowed (61.1), and eighth in the nation in defensive rebounding (17.6/game). Setting the defensive tone is another guard — sophomore Dillon Gooding.

“He has a chance to be the defensive player of the year in our conference,” Gill said. “He normally guards the other team’s best guard. He takes charges and does all the extra things. He is really locked in.”