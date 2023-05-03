Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday, McLennan Community College is hosting the Region V Softball Tournament. It is a chance for MCC to show off the recently remodeled Bosque River Ballpark to a national audience, as all of the games can be watched on ESPN+.

More importantly, it is a chance for the Highlanders (41-11 overall, 27-5 conference) to extend their season and qualify for the NJCAA Division I Softball World Series for the second year in a row. Riding a seven-game winning streak and winners of 13 of their last 14 games, head coach Chris Berry likes where his team is at heading into the postseason.

“We’ve figured out our identity as a team,” Berry said. “It really has been a tale of two years for us. We played young early because we are young, but we’ve played really well the last three to four weeks.”

MCC finished the regular season second in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Grayson won the championship, but the Highlanders took three out of four from the Lady Vikings two weeks ago. The two teams are the top two seeds, followed by Weatherford and Temple.

MCC’s first game will be at 7 pm on Thursday against the winner of Weatherford-Cisco. The regional tournament winner advances to the NJCAA Softball World Series May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama.

“You’ve got three teams in the Top 20, and one team just outside the Top 20 that has been ranked,” Berry said, sizing up the tournament field. “The top four seeds are all capable of winning, and 5-6 are capable of beating people, and have beat people. It should be a competitive, exciting brand of softball.”

The high-level competition has drawn the attention of ESPN. Berry said the network broadcast some JUCO softball games earlier this year as part of a new partnership with the NJCAA, but this will be the first big event they are streaming.

“It’s like someone kicked over an ant bed here,” Berry said Wednesday morning. “We’ve had ESPN people all over the place. It’s an exciting time not just for MCC, but for our league and for this level of softball. To get it on a national stage is a really cool deal.”

Berry is happy to be hosting the tournament and happy to have a bit of a home-field advantage. Regardless of location, though, he said the difference between moving on and having their season end will probably be related to which team manages pressure the best.

“Be able to control nervous energy and channel it into something positive is key,” he said. “The teams that can ride that emotional wave in the right direction seem to do well, and when you are young, you don’t know what kind of team you have when it comes to this time of year. That’s the challenge right now, but that’s everybody’s challenge.”