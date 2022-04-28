MCC notebook: Brock eager to scratch coaching itch again

Since 1982, Bill Brock could be found on the sidelines of a basketball court every season. That is, except for one year — last year. That is all it took to remind him of how much coaching is in his blood.

“Truck drivers need to drive and artists need to paint,” he said. “In the same way, coaches need to coach.”

Despite the strong desire to pick up his clipboard and return to timeout huddles, Brock, who spent 18 years at Baylor as an assistant on Kim Mulkey’s staff, was not going to take just any job. It needed to check two boxes: Close to Waco, and at the college level.

When the McLennan Community College women’s basketball head coaching position opened up, both of those boxes were marked off.

“I have known about MCC for years from my time at Grayson,” Brock said. “I knew they had a really good situation here. It was the only coaching job I could have taken at the college level and be able to stay in Waco where our family is. We have two daughters and four grandsons here, and we want to watch them grow up.”

Brock’s hiring became official Tuesday evening at MCC’s board meeting. Since then, he has hit the ground running. Along with Candice Thomas, the MCC assistant coach, Brock has spent time evaluating the current roster, as well as recruiting potential future Highlassies.

Brock said he is thankful for MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim and MCC President Johnette McKown for giving him this opportunity. He also expressed appreciation to Baylor AD Mack Rhoades and President Linda Livingstone, respectively. After Mulkey left for LSU, Brock worked in athletic administration at Baylor.

In addition to those four individuals, Brock said he is most thankful for an even higher leader.

“There is no doubt the Lord had his hand in aligning everything,” he said. “I’m very thankful and grateful for that. It is an exciting time to be at MCC — the athletics are booming. I am excited to be back.”

Title clinched, but softball not satisfied

The MCC softball team (49-5) clinched at least a share of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference regular season championship with a doubleheader sweep of Cisco Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark. Technically, Grayson and MCC can tie for the title if MCC loses twice Saturday and Grayson wins twice. The Highlanders travel to Cisco for two more games against the Lady Wranglers.

“I am extremely proud,” head coach Chris Berry said, “but the players recognize we still have unfinished business. We do not want ‘co-anything’ in front of our names.”

The league season wraps up Saturday, but then the postseason begins with the Region V North Tournament, which is set for May 5-8 in Weatherford.

McLennan pitcher Hailey Hudson was named the conference Pitcher of the Week for April 17-23. Hudson pitched 12 innings last week, including a five-inning no-hitter in a 11-0 shutout win over Temple. She had a 1.75 ERA for the week with 14 strikeouts for the week.

MCC golfers gearing up for nationals

The MCC men’s golf team clinched its 19th consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I national tournament with a fourth-place finish at the District 2 Championship at Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood Tuesday.

The Highlanders now turn their attention to nationals, which are scheduled for May 10-13 at Odessa Country Club.

Brownwood taught the team a great deal, head coach Vince Clark said.

“I am really proud of this team because they got better with every spring event,” he said. “At Brownwood on Monday we beat all the teams from Texas and New Mexico ranked ahead of us except one, Odessa, and we tied them. That day we learned what we can do.

“On Tuesday we gave the event away, and learned what we need to do. The most important thing is that the team earned a trip to the national championship, where everyone starts on the first tee with a score of zero, and the rankings mean nothing.”

Highlander baseball positioned for Cisco sweep

The fourth-ranked McLennan Highlanders swept a conference doubleheader in Cisco Wednesday. McLennan (38-9-1, 23-3) took game one, 10-2, with Will Carsten picking up the win on the mound. Game two featured a 14-2 five-inning run-rule victory for McLennan with Devin Bennett on the mound.

Ty Johnson was 6-for-9 with four doubles and four RBIs in the two games. Katcher Halligan was 5-for-7 with a home run and two doubles.

McLennan and Cisco will complete the four-game series with a noon doubleheader Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Carsten is the reigning conference Pitcher of the Week after he led the Highlanders to a 4-0 shutout over Temple last week, allowing three hits while striking out nine in seven innings.