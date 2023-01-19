MCC notebook: Conference grind doesn't let up for ’Landers, ’Lassies

Before the conference portion of the season began, McLennan Community College men’s basketball coach Kevin Gill was consistently telling everyone that the league was going to be loaded.

With every team in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference sporting a winning record at this point, and with five teams with at least 14 wins, his scouting report appears to be spot on.

The Highlanders (14-4, 1-1) got a reminder of the conference’s depth last Saturday, as they fell at home to a vastly improved Weatherford team 85-80. The Coyotes are 14-2 and winners of eight of their last nine games.

“You have to tip your hat to them,” Gill said. “They had not beat us in a while. They came in and played well. They had some guys make some timely shots. This is one of their better teams in recent years."

Not only is the league deeper, but as the defending conference champion, Gill knows his team has a target on its back.

“Everyone is going to play us at their best,” he said. "All of these teams are competitive. Our guys know that, but sometimes they have to see it for themselves."

The grind continues Saturday, as the Highlanders head to Plano to take on Collin County Community College, which sits at 15-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Then they have a quick turnaround before a rivalry battle against Temple College Monday at The Highlands.

Despite the setback last Saturday, Gill believes the team will be locked in and ready for the Cougars and Leopards.

“The sign of a good team is what you do after a loss,” he said. “No one has been hanging their heads this week. They have been working hard, trying to get better and prepare for the next game.”

Landers' Clawson claims Player of Week honor

Jared Clawson is the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for Jan. 8-14. Clawson, a 6-0 guard from Alexandria, Virginia, scored 33 points in two games last week, shooting 73.3 percent from the field, 62.5 percent from 3-point range and 60 percent from the free throw line. He also recorded seven rebounds and an assist in the two games.

Highlassies' winning streak clicking along

The No. 8 MCC women continue to pile up big wins, as they ran their winning streak to 15 Wednesday with a 93-46 obliteration of Cisco College. Next up, though, is the team that sits right behind them in the national polls — No. 9 Collin County Community College.

After winning the last three games by an average of 34 points, head coach Bill Brock said he is expecting Saturday’s game against the Lady Cougars, who sport an impressive 16-0 ledger so far this season, to be much more competitive.

“There are a lot of similarities between us and them,” Brock said. “They have good athletes and good shooters, and so do we. Neither team has a big, dominating inside game. They like to pick and pop and shoot from the perimeter. We are going to have to defend in transition and then make sure we don’t lose people in the half-court sets.”

Three guards — Saneea Bevley, Chelsea Wooten and Miannah Little — lead the Highlassies in scoring. Similarly, Collin County’s top four scorers are all guards.

“We knew this day was coming if we both kept winning,” Brock said. “This is what you play for, though. Let’s throw the rankings out the door and see how well we can play.”

The next week will determine quite a bit in the NTJCAC women’s basketball pecking order. MCC (15-1, 3-0) tangles with Temple on Monday at 5 p.m. at The Highlands, then will battle No. 22 Grayson on January 25, also at home.

“This is going to do a lot to determine early standings in the conference race,” Brock said. “All the top teams are playing each other.”