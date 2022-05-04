MCC notebook: Fontenelle, Highlanders clinch conference title

Have a day, Cole Fontenelle.

With a grand slam, a two-run home run and a total of six hits and 10 RBIs, the McLennan Community College third baseman wreaked havoc all afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark Wednesday, leading the Highlanders to a doubleheader sweep of Grayson College, by scores of 14-5 and 10-2.

The two wins clinched the North Texas Junior Athletic College championship for fourth-ranked MCC. The Highlanders (42-9-1, 27-3) conclude conference play with a doubleheader at Grayson in Denison Saturday, but they now sit four games ahead of the 13th-ranked and second-place Vikings (35-15, 23-7).

“I am really proud of the way we played today,” MCC head coach Mitch Thompson said. “It was a tough day to play. It was humid and hot. I think both teams by the end were like sponges that had been squeezed. I’m just proud of the way they battled and got through it.”

Fontenelle, a sophomore from Sammamish, Wash., and a TCU commit, was locked in all day. He went 3-for-3 in the first game with six RBIs, and 3-for-5 with four RBIs in the nightcap.

“Fonty had a big day,” Thompson said. “He had good at-bats, just like everyone in the lineup.”

In the first game, MCC came from behind dramatically, putting a 10-spot on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning (of a seven-inning game) to win, 14-5.

Trailing 5-4, the rally started when Katcher Halligan hit a deep fly ball to left center with no outs and the bases loaded. Grayson centerfielder Dax Dathe appeared to make the catch, but the ball dropped out of his glove as he collided with the wall. Hunter Grimes scored on the play to even the game.

Two batters later, two runs came across on an error. From there, a Highlander hit parade started, as Hank Bard, Elijah Rodriguez and Ty Johnson all singled. Then, Fontenelle had his big blast. The bases-loaded line drive cleared the right field fence comfortably, turning a close, back-and-forth battle into a blowout.

On the mound, Nick Greaney was credited with the victory. The freshman righthander surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Will Carsten started the game, going five innings and striking out three as well.

The second game of the twinbill featured more Fontenelle damage. In the first inning, his two-run opposite-field home run staked the Highlanders to an early lead. Then, with the lead whittled to 2-1, he laced an RBI double over the Viking first baseman. Later, the switch-hitter moved to the right side of the plate and kept his hot streak going with an RBI double.

That was more than enough run support for HIghlander pitching. Devin Bennett started and went 6 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out nine. Jared Matheson was equally as effective in relief. The freshman righty allowed just one hit over 1 1/3 innings.

“I am proud of our team,” Thompson said. “Winning a conference is never something you take lightly.”

MCC softball all set for region tourney

The MCC softball team opens the Region V North Tournament against Ranger in Weatherford at 3 p.m. Thursday. The winner of the eight-team, double-elimination bracket will earn an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship.

Before practice Wednesday, the team got a pep talk from new MCC women’s basketball coach Bill Brock.

“Coach Brock has a history of tournament championships,” MCC softball coach Chris Berry said. “It was great to have him come speak. He reminded them they will get everyone’s best shot. It was definitely a ‘respect everyone, fear no one’ type message.”

Sitting at No. 7 in the nation, MCC (30-2, 51-5) is the favorite to advance out of the tournament. The Highlanders will be without one of their best hitters, though, as Caitlyn Wong is dealing with a slight tear in her hamstring. The sophomore third baseman leads MCC with a .593 average and 24 home runs.

“She’s working through it,” Berry said. “She may be available to pinch hit on Sunday. Fortunately, we have a lot of good hitters.”

Hailey Hudson will start in the circle against Ranger Thursday. Despite the different dynamics of a four-day tournament, Berry does not anticipate altering his pitching approach.

“Hopefully Hailey won’t have to go real deep,” he said, “but we will deal with the rest of it as it comes. Overall, we are in a really good place physically and emotionally. We want to be the best team on the field when we are playing and not make things any bigger. For us to do what we want to do we just need to focus on the task at hand.”