MCC notebook: Groundbreaking day for field upgrades

It has been a few days since the McLennan Community College baseball players hoisted the Region V championship trophy in Midland, but the thrill of battling through the elimination bracket to secure a return trip to Grand Junction has not faded.

“The thing that I am most proud of is watching every kid get in there and do their thing,” MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. “Every one of them competed as hard as they could for each other. They were outstanding.”

The defending national champion Highlanders definitely took the long and hard road to the region title. After run-ruling Howard, 15-7, in their opening game, they fell to Midland College, 6-3. Then they had to struggle through doubleheaders each of the next two days to survive and advance.

On Sunday, they came from behind to defeat New Mexico, 6-5. That night, they stayed alive with an 8-1 win over Weatherford. After beating conference-rival Grayson, 16-11, in extra innings, they won their first rematch against Midland, 13-12, Monday evening, setting up a winner-take-all final game on Tuesday.

With their ace Will Carsten on the hill, the Highlanders punched their ticket back to the NJCAA College World Series with a 5-3 win. John Ceccoli, Ty Johnson and Hunter Grimes all hit home runs to power MCC to the hard-fought championship.

Thompson said the tournament was an emotional, physical and mental grind, but the end result was deeply rewarding, obviously.

“When you play a doubleheader in 105 degree heat, it is taxing as heck,” Thompson said. “To get through the first day and go ‘Hey the good news is we got through the first day. The bad news is we play a doubleheader again tomorrow.’ The mental toughness those kids showed was special. It was fun to watch happen.”

The 2022 NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series will be May 28-June 4 at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Co.

New lights, new turf

The MCC baseball and softball teams will still call Bosque River Ballpark home next spring, but it will undoubtedly feel like new digs for the Highlanders. Both the softball and baseball fields will have new lights and new turf installed.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrades Thursday, Kim Patterson, the executive director of the MCC Foundation and Institutional Advancement, said the baseball field will be named in honor of Paul McClinton, one of the lead donors to the project, and his family.

Athletic director Shawn Trochim said everyone at MCC has been looking forward to this day.

“We have been working on this for a while now,” she said. “Seeing how well the teams have been competing, this is something we needed to do. This puts us ahead of the game. These facilities won’t just be some of the best junior college facilities in the state. They will be some of the best in the nation.”

Dubbed the “Home Field Advantage” project, the ceremony included recognition of project donors and the groundbreaking by MCC administrators, coaches and board members, along with donors and representatives from the City of Waco. Also, the entire World Series-bound baseball team watched from the stands.

Patterson said about $2.7 million was raised for the project through private and public donations. The total anticipated cost is about $3 million, and funds from the college’s Capital Improvement Fund will cover the difference. The school hopes to have the project completed in time for fall practice in September.

Both Thompson and head softball coach Chris Berry have been eagerly anticipating the improvements.

“It is a game changer,” Berry said. “The ability to host high level events and high school playoff games is huge. The ability to adjust practice times to accommodate class schedules is huge. The ability to spend more time coaching our kids instead of mowing or working the dirt is huge. I am so excited to practice on it, to recruit with it and not have to worry about weather getting in the way of progress.”

Thompson said the field upgrades will be a separator that positions MCC to continue to vie for conference, regional and national championships. He also said the improvements will benefit the city of Waco.

“We are going to bring in high school playoff games,” Thompson said. “All of these type of things are going to come into Waco and the entire community is going to benefit from it. McLennan Community College doesn’t just try to be good, we try to be excellent in everything we do. This is an example. We already have our beautiful facility. Now we are taking it to the next level.”